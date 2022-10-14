LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation voted 12-1 to approve a 25% pay increase for county corrections employees at its Thursday meeting. 

“I was pleased the delegation truly took the time to hear us out,” County Corrections Superintendent Adam Cunningham said after the vote. “I can’t say that’s always been the case in the past.”

