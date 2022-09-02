LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation, after a leadership change bringing Rep. Harry Bean of Gilford into the role of chair, approved just under $600,000 in appropriations of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Peter Spanos, chair of the Board of County Commissioners, said that the delegation’s approval of every proposal was “delightfully unexpected.” 

