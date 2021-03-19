LACONIA — Local governments across Belknap County will soon be receiving $17.7 million in financial assistance under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, according to estimates from two organizations that work on behalf of the state’s municipalities and counties.
Belknap County will receive the single-largest allocation — an estimated $11.9 million — County Administrator Debra Shackett told county commissioners Thursday. The figure came from the New Hampshire Association of Counties, of which Belknap County is a member, she said.
Meanwhile, the county’s 10 municipalities are expected to share $5.8 million, according to estimates provided by the New Hampshire Municipal Association.
How much money the individual school districts will receive is unknown at this time.
This will be the first time that local governments of all sizes will receive direct COVID-19 relief from the federal government.
The funds which will be paid out in two installments can be used to respond to the pandemic and its negative economic impacts, replace lost or decreased revenues, and support essential services, businesses and critical workforce wages.
Shackett said she expects Belknap County will receive the first half of the $11.9 million in May, with the balance coming 12 months afterward. Local governments will have until the end of 2024 to use the money they are allocated.
“The federal government wants to get this money out to get the economy going,” Shackett told the commissioners.
She advised reaching out to Laconia and the nine towns in the county to see what needs they have that could be met with the windfall in federal funds.
“We should make every effort to spend this money to the fullest,” County Commission Chairman Peter Spanos. “The board (of commissioners) has every intention of not leaving one nickel on the table.”
He said he would work with state Rep. Mike Sylvia, the County Delegation chairman, and the rest of the delegation. He added he was particularly interested in involving Laconia in any discussion about the allocation of the funds.
Commissioner Hunter Taylor said that the towns in the county should also be included in any discussion.
Laconia, the largest community in the county, is expecting to receive about $1.6 million, over one-quarter of the funds slated to be disbursed to all municipalities in the county. For Laconia the allocation will be more than triple what the city received in last year’s stimulus bill which was about about $360,000, according to City Manager Scott Myers.
The total amount going to school districts statewide is expected to exceed $350 million, according to members of the state’s Congressional Delegation, and the state Department of Education.
In a teleconference meeting with school administrators Friday, 1st District congressman, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas said districts will be able to use the money to improve ventilation systems in school buildings, hire additional staff to reduce class size and maintain social distancing, as well as to purchase needed personal protective equipment for students and staff.
The additional funding assistance is allowing Laconia to offer special summer programs for students who have fallen behind academically or who need enhanced emotional support, according to Pleasant Street School Principal David Levesque who was one of the administrators taking part in the virtual roundtable discussion.
The Rescue Plan money needs to be used on pandemic-related expenses. But the preliminary guidelines indicate that the funds can also be used to improve water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Both Shackett, as well as Belmont Town Administrator Jeanne Beaudin and Gilford Town Administrator Scott Dunn, said they need to see more-detailed guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department before concrete recommendations can be made on how to spend the funds.
According to preliminary guidance, the money can be used to offset the negative economic impacts of the pandemic, “including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality.” In addition, the funds can be used to help pay government workers who have been on the front lines of the COVID crisis, and to pay for services that rely on revenues that have declined.
According to the state Department of Education, the funds can be used for enhanced COVID-19 safety measures, and to address the many impacts of COVID-19 on students, such as interrupted instruction, or effects that the pandemic is having on their emotional, mental health, and academic needs, including summer, after-school, and other extended learning and enrichment programs.
Estimated federal funding for municipal services by community:
Barnstead: 470,000
Belmont: $730,000
Center Harbor: $110,000
Gilford: $720,000
Gilmanton: $370,000
Laconia: $1,640,000
Meredith: $640,000
New Hampton: $220,000
Sanbornton: $300,000
Tilton: $350,000
