LACONIA — Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish an electrical fire which for a time threatened a house close to Busy Corner on Thursday evening.
The fire, which was reported at about 9 p.m. Thursday, was caused when a length of electrical cable leading from the electric meter started burning at a house at 17 Summer St., Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said Friday.
A first alarm was sounded to bring additional equipment and personnel to the fire, which occurred during a torrential rainstorm. But Beattie said crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.
The chief said the burning cable appeared to be deteriorated, but he was unsure as to why that was the case.
Gilford and Belmont fire departments assisted Laconia fire companies at the scene, while Meredith and Tilton-Northfield fire departments, and Meredith EMS provided station coverage, Beattie said.
