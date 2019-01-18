Sports complex

Of the various studies that still need to be done on redevelopment of the former State School property in Laconia, one should be done ahead of the others, members of the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission said Thursday.

The panel wants to first examine the market potential of using part of the 200-acre state-owned property for a sports complex that potentially could boost the local economy by attracting athletes, families and other visitors.

Other studies will look into the history of the land and a potential agricultural use for some of the property. Possible environmental hazards must be examined as well.

No artifacts or bones were found when initial test pits and monitoring wells were dug recently. Some material containing asbestos was found.

Tavern with a view

Tower Hill Tavern on Lakeside Avenue at The Weirs plans to add a second-floor amenity that could be attractive to its clientele — a 14-foot-wide deck with a view of Lake Winnipesaukee.

The tavern, a favorite of people who flock to the area during Motorcycle Week, had to ask the City Council for permission since the deck will be built over a public sidewalk.

Councilors approved the project, which still needs a building permit. Construction is expected to start in the fall.

Present/Absent

Mayor Ed Engler and five City Council members were present for Monday’s meeting. Not present was Ward 2 Councilor David Bownes.

Rooming houses

Two requests for rooming houses — one at 1073 Union Ave., and the other at 658 Union Ave. — will be considered by the Zoning Board of Administration when it meets Tuesday evening.

Facebook comment

“Leave it to the city of Laconia to screw up another possible good thing. Just like every other thing they get involved in. Unbelievable.”

— Jeff Huckins Sr. on the City Council’s decision to delay a decision on a cable television franchise for Comcast pending consideration of Councilor Bruce Cheney’s request that local officials be allowed to break into regular programming during an emergency.

They said it

“It’s not a parade, councilor; you’re making it harder to get the project done.”

— Councilor Henry Lipman’s response to Councilor Andrew Hosmer, who asked questions at the Monday night City Council meeting about the Colonial Theatre project but observed he didn’t want to “rain on the parade.”

Doggie deadline

Dogs are due to be licensed at the City Clerk’s office by April 30 and failure to do so can result in a $25 fine. The cost of registering a spayed or neutered dog is $6.50.

MLK Celebration

The annual Rev. Martin Luther King Day Celebration that had been scheduled for Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Laconia Congregational Church has been canceled due to the storm forecast.

The annual celebration has been sponsored since 2007 by the Laconia Human Relations Committee.