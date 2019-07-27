LACONIA – A boat that had just refueled and was trying to get back underway exploded and caught fire Saturday afternoon, causing a half-dozen occupants to jump into the water, where bystanders on personal watercraft pulled some of the boat's occupants out of the water.
Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to a statement from Laconia Police.
The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m., at the docks at 211 Lakeside Ave., according to police and fire department accounts.
Police said officers who arrived found "an older model Baja was fully engulfed and was drifting towards Meredith Bay" and eventually "began to float toward the marina and the Mount Washington. A few boats docked had minor damage. Two unidentified good samaritans on Jet Ski’s pulled the fully engulfed boat out away from land saving further damage to other boats and the Mount Washington."
The New Hampshire Marine Patrol identified the owner of the boat as Jason Johnson, 39, of Derry. The boat was a 1993 25’ Formula powerboat, according to a statement from the Marine Patrol.
Witness Lisa Figaro gave the following account in an email to The Laconia Daily Sun: "I was with my husband and four children at the arcade at the pier when we heard something that sounded like a boat crashing into the dock. Shortly after there were screams of a fire and everyone was running out of the arcade. My husband, a lieutenant with the FDNY, ran down to the boat on fire to see if he could help."
Figaro said her husband and another man pulled the operator of the boat out of the water to safety.
Laconia fire personnel said they used the department rescue boat to confirm all occupants were out of the water, and firefighters used a special hook to get control of the boat so it would not drift into any other boats or buildings. Gilford Fire Department’s fire boat arrived and the two companies worked together to extinguish the fire, according to a Laconia Fire Department press release.
The Marine Patrol reported that "the injured passengers were transported to Lakes Region General Hospital for treatment. Two juveniles and a 36-year-old female were treated and released for minor cuts and bruises. A sixty-seven year old male, who was also a passenger, was treated and released with a broken rib and minor lacerations.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Laconia Fire Department, but appears accidental. There was minor damage to two other boats, as well as a sign and dock post.
Fire officials estimate the damage at $30,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.