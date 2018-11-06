LACONIA — Republicans and Democrats split the four seats in Belknap County House District 3 in Tuesday’s balloting.
Three of the winners were incumbents: Republicans Peter Spanos and Frank Tilton won, 2,985 and 2,983 respectively, and Democrat David Huot received 2,878. The other winner was Democrat Gail Ober, who received 2,579 votes, according to unofficial returns.
Republican Richard Beaudoin fell 10 votes short of Ober, finishing with 2,569 votes. Others who missed out on a seat were Phil Spagnuolo Jr., who received 2,535 votes, Hans Larsson with 2,487, and Carlos Cardona with 2,337 votes.
Spagnuolo was the one incumbent to lose in Tuesday’s voting. He was elected in February to replace Donald Flanders, a Republican, who died six months before.
