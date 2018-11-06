                        Laconia 1Laconia 2Laconia 3Laconia 4Laconia 5Laconia 6Total
State Rep Dist 3Peter Spanos6443824654283237432985
 Frank Tilton6603914724103237272983
 Richard B. Beaudoin5723513853392726502569
 Hans R. Larsson5513383663402586342487
 Gail Ober4793854893992875402579
 Philip Spagnuolo Jr.4813744953802915142535
 Carlos Cardona4453454483562604832337
 David Huot5374255554513225882878

