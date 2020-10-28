Resides: Northfield
Experience: Representative, NH House of Representatives (2010 - 2012, 2014 - present); Self-Employed Financial Adviser
Position on Issues
Tax revenue for private and home schooling: For 2018 Voted for the "education freedom savings account program" (SB 193)
Stricter gun laws: Against "I oppose any limits on assault weapons."
Broad-based income tax: Against "I am opposed to any new or increased taxes - we should just control our spending."
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative: Against "NH should withdraw from RGGI and structure its own energy strategy."
Broad-based sales tax: Against "I am opposed to any new or increased taxes - we should just control our spending."
Road usage fee: Against 2020 Voted against HB 1649, which would establish a road usage fee ranging from $10 to $125, based on a vehicle's miles per gallon, as part of annual car registration.
Capital gains tax: Against 2019 Voted against HB 686, a bill that would extend the interest and dividends tax to capital gains and increase the exemptions and filing thresholds for the interest and dividends tax. HB 686 would have used the new capital gains tax revenue to increase per-pupil school funding and lower the state property tax rate.
Abortion ban after 24 weeks: For 2020 Voted to consider HB 1475, a bill that would prohibit abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat.
Marijuana legalization: Against 2019 Voted against HB 481, a bill to legalize and tax marijuana for adults over age twenty-one.
Extending renewable energy portfolio standard: Against 2020 Voted against SB 124, a bill to revise the required minimum percentages of renewable energy in the Renewable Portfolio Standard, particularly to extend goals from 2025 to 2040.
