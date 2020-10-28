Greg Hill

Hill

Resides: Northfield

Experience: Representative, NH House of Representatives (2010 - 2012, 2014 - present); Self-Employed Financial Adviser

Position on Issues

Tax revenue for private and home schooling: For 2018 Voted for the "education freedom savings account program" (SB 193)
 
Stricter gun laws: Against "I oppose any limits on assault weapons."
 
Broad-based income tax: Against "I am opposed to any new or increased taxes - we should just control our spending."
 
Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative: Against "NH should withdraw from RGGI and structure its own energy strategy."
 
Broad-based sales tax: Against "I am opposed to any new or increased taxes - we should just control our spending."
 
Road usage fee: Against 2020 Voted against HB 1649, which would establish a road usage fee ranging from $10 to $125, based on a vehicle's miles per gallon, as part of annual car registration.
 
Minimum wage increase: Against 2020 Voted against HB 186 (to gradually raise the minimum wage to $12/hour), HB 731 (to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15/hour), and SB 10 (to gradually raise the minimum wage to $12/hour)
 
Capital gains tax: Against 2019 Voted against HB 686, a bill that would extend the interest and dividends tax to capital gains and increase the exemptions and filing thresholds for the interest and dividends tax. HB 686 would have used the new capital gains tax revenue to increase per-pupil school funding and lower the state property tax rate.
 
Statewide, mandatory family and medical leave: Against 2020 Voted against HB 712 and SB 1, both bills that would establish a statewide family and medical leave program, paid for with a percentage of employee wages, with no opt-out.
 
Abortion ban after 24 weeks: For 2020 Voted to consider HB 1475, a bill that would prohibit abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat.
 
Marijuana legalization: Against 2019 Voted against HB 481, a bill to legalize and tax marijuana for adults over age twenty-one.
 
Mail-in voting: Against 2020 Voted against HB 611 and HB 1672, both bills that would allow any voter to vote by absentee ballot, whether or not he or she will actually be absent on election day.
 
Net metering expansion: Against 2020 Voted against HB 1218SB 159, and HB 365, all bills to increase the electric generating capacity of customer generators who may participate in net energy metering, generally from 1 megawatt to 5 megawatts.
 
Extending renewable energy portfolio standard: Against 2020 Voted against SB 124, a bill to revise the required minimum percentages of renewable energy in the Renewable Portfolio Standard, particularly to extend goals from 2025 to 2040.

