LACONIA — A rainbow sign that grew out of a class project at Pleasant Street School is missing in what Shawn Dudek of No Limits Metal Works called “a pretty brazen act.”
Dudek learned of the stolen sign on Sunday morning, after a school custodian noticed that it was missing. His company is now offering a $500 cash reward for the sign’s return.
In a telephone interview on Monday, Dudek said his 10-year-old daughter, Lucy, was pretty upset to learn that her class project was taken.
When the class was asked to make rainbows, Lucy Dudek got the idea of making one out of metal at her father’s shop. The aluminum sign was four feet wide and weighed about 30 pounds, he said. Lucy made a video of the project to show the other students what the process was.
In posting the announcement of the reward on the company’s Facebook page, Shawn Dudek wrote, “You did not steal a piece of metal you stole a small piece of Hope and happiness from the community.”
He said that, if the sign isn’t returned, No Limits will make a new one, but the fact that someone would steal the sign was pretty disappointing. The purpose of the sign was to brighten everyone’s day.
