GILFORD — Voters in Meredith and Gilford will determine the composition of their select boards and decide on a series of warrant articles governing spending and other issues in the coming weeks.
Legislation pending in Concord would allow towns to postpone their town meetings for a time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but currently both towns are moving forward with plans to hold the annual gatherings in March.
Two select board positions will be up for grabs in Meredith, those now held by Ray Moritz and Jeanie Forrester, according to Town Clerk Kerri Parker.
In Gilford, Dale Chan Eddy’s position on the Select Board is up for election, said Town Administrator Scott Dunn.
Gilford will hold the first session of its 2021 Annual Town Meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 in Gilford High School for explanation, discussion and debate on warrant articles. Voters will also have the opportunity to propose, debate and adopt amendments to the articles.
Dunn said COVID-19 precautions will be discussed by the selectmen and the moderator.
“But I suspect the end result will be social distancing with special seating available for anyone who chooses not to wear a mask,” he said. “There may also be an electronic participation component, however, persons who attend electronically will not be able to vote.”
Voters will cast ballots on town officers and warrant articles on March 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Gilford Youth Center, 19 Potter Hill Road.
In addition to the selectman position, which has a 3-year term, voters will pick:
One Trustee of Trust Funds for a 3-year term.
Two Library Trustees for a 3-year term.
One Cemetery Trustee for a 3-year term.
Three Budget Committee Members for 3-year terms.
One Fire Engineer for a 3-year term.
Voters will also be asked to approve an operating budget of $14.74 million. If that article is defeated, the default budget would be $14.18 million, which is the same as last year.
Also before voters will be a 2-year collective bargaining agreement calling for a $50,749 increase in wages and benefits for police officers in the current year.
Some of the other warrant articles call for funding of fire department vehicle leases and public works equipment.
Draft warrants have not yet been prepared for Meredith, where there will be a March 9 election for town officers. Warrant articles and the budget will be considered in a Town Meeting on March 10.
Parker said the meeting will be held in three different rooms in school district facilities to promote social distancing. There will be assistant moderators in each room and audio equipment to facilitate the meeting.
Meanwhile, a bill (SB2) pending in committee in Concord would allow towns to postpone their town meeting as far back as July.
The bill would also allow the continuation of temporary changes to absentee voting and other election procedures that were implemented last year to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
