On Sunday, April 5, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 48 new positive test results for COVID-19. None of the new positive tests were in Belknap County, which has recorded a total of 17 positive tests.
There have now been 669 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire.
The new cases reside in Rockingham (16), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (7), Merrimack (5), Strafford (1), Carroll (2), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (6) and Manchester (4). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases. Six new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported; thus far, 92 (14%) of the 669 positive cases have been hospitalized.
Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, all are adults, with 40% being female and 60% being male.
Sixteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in all counties with cases. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
