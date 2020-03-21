CONCORD – The state Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday announced 10 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 65 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. The new cases are all adults, including five males and five females. County or city of residence are: Rockingham (5), Grafton (1), Manchester (1), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1), Merrimack (1), and Strafford (1). This is the first positive case of COVID-19 identified in Strafford County. Six of the cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Four of the cases, including in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties, have no identified risk factors, indicating additional community-based transmission of COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Community-based transmission has been identified in Carroll, Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Rockingham counties and the city of Manchester. One new case is hospitalized; thus far, three patients out of the 65 positive cases (5%) have been hospitalized. The other new cases are isolating at home.
