MEREDITH — Despite opposition from some community members, the Inter-Lakes and Gilford school boards have decided to keep students out of school and in remote learning next week.
Meanwhile, Laconia schools have returned to a hybrid learning schedule — one day of remote and one day of physical presence.
Inter-Lakes School District Superintendent Mary A. Moriarty said the week away from in-person instruction is a preemptive step that could provide a buffer at a time when COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise.
“It will afford time to assess the wellness of our community following the Thanksgiving Holiday,” she said. “If there are no significant impacts to staffing, the plan is to return to our Full Physically In-Person tier on Monday, December 7.”
She also urged families to make smart choices that will allow the district to maintain in-person learning once students return.
“Mitigating risk at school and outside of school is critical – wearing masks, physically distancing, washing hands, staying home if ill, limiting one’s circle to reduce vectors – when combined these efforts make a difference,” she said in a statement.
Moriarty also said she’s heard of young people gathering in groups without taking these precautions.
“I am appealing to all parents/guardians to assist in being mindful of behaviors outside of school that ultimately jeopardize in-person learning. It is no doubt we are heading towards some challenging times, however, by working together and caring for one another, we will get through them.”
Before the Inter-Lakes school board’s decision on remote learning Tuesday, several members of the public said it wasn’t necessary to cut back on in-person learning.
“I think the purposeful damage being done to the kids at every level from kindergarten through high school by causing chaos and inconsistency into their schedules and daily lives is doing a lot more damage than would be happening if the kids actually get sick,” Karen Sticht told the board.
Heather Gray spoke in favor of remote learning in the week after Thanksgiving.
“This will give people time to travel, get back and get tested to make sure they’re healthy enough to come into the building,” she said.
In Gilford, Superintendent Kirk Beitler said quarantine requirements are draining the teaching ranks. Those who come into close contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 are recommended to be under quarantine for 14 days.
At Gilford High School as of Monday, there were 145 students and 17 staff members in quarantine. Teachers who are in quarantine but in good health can teach remotely.
While the intent is to resume in-person instruction on Dec. 7, the decision could be revisited by the school board before then if conditions change.
Beitler acknowledged some parents object to remote instruction.
“Like much of the country right now, people don't have all the answers,” he said. “Some want them in person in classrooms, while others feel maybe we should be remote longer while cases are spiking.”
On Wednesday, the state Health and Human Services Department reported 402 new positive test results for COVID-19, including 22 in Belknap County, which reported 237 active cases.
There are 125 people hospitalized with the disease in New Hampshire, 4,293 current cases and 514 deaths.
