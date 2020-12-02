LACONIA — Although COVID-19 case numbers have been rising sharply in the Lakes Region and across the state over the last month, hospitals are maintaining adequate capacity to treat those with serious symptoms, according to state statistics and local officials.
In New Hampshire, there have been a total of 21,766 diagnosed cases of the virus since the pandemic began, with 841 people, or 4 percent, having been hospitalized, the state Health and Human Services Department reported Tuesday. A total of 528 people have died, or about 3 percent of the total cases.
Hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators of the severity of the pandemic and increase as case numbers go up.
A month ago, there were 342 current cases and 15 people hospitalized. As of Tuesday, there were 5,022 current cases and 160 people hospitalized.
When Gov. Chris Sununu announced a statewide mask mandate two weeks ago, he said the goal was to preserve the capacity of hospitals to care for a rising number of COVID-19 patients without having to limit other services as was done early in the pandemic.
“But, over time, we just know that this number here is likely going to keep going up,” he said. “And so, that bed capacity's going to get tighter and tighter, and tighter.”
Kevin Donovan, president and chief executive officer at LRGHealthcare, said the Laconia hospital has been seeing more COVID-19 patients.
“Over the last week, we have seen anywhere from 5-10 patients hospitalized at any given time and the numbers are definitely increasing,” he said. “A small number of those may be on ventilators at any given time, but we have adequate reserves of supplies, including ventilators and personal protective equipment.”
Michelle L. McEwen, president and chief executive officer of Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, said her facility has not seen a surge of COVID-19 patients. Hospitals in the southern part of the state have seen significant increases in patients admitted for the virus, she said.
Since the pandemic began, 56.3 percent of the hospitalizations have been in Hillsborough County, 24 percent have been in Rockingham County and 7.3 percent have been in Merrimack County.
Belknap County, on the other hand, has had 2 percent of the total hospitalizations.
Over the summer, the Health and Human Services Department was reporting daily numbers of new positive COVID-19 test results of about 20. On Tuesday, it reported 772 new positive tests.
The upswing in cases has occurred as more people have gone inside in colder weather, increasing the likelihood of the virus being transmitted from one person to another.
The increase has also coincided with schools returning to in-person instruction, but campuses in the state have been largely free of significant outbreaks.
Health and Human Services maintains a dashboard that tracks school-associated case data — www.nh.gov/covid19/dashboard/schools.htm#dash
Schools tracked include 29 in Belknap County, where 34 cases have been reported. Active cases are two at Laconia Christian Academy, one at Belmont High School and one at Barnstead Elementary School.
All the other cases are listed as recovered:
— Two at Laconia Christian Academy.
— One at Alton Central School.
— One at Belmont Elementary School.
— Two at Belmont High School.
— Three at Gilford High School.
— One at Gilmanton Elementary School.
— One at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Laconia.
— One at Inter-Lakes Elementary School in Meredith.
— Five at Inter-Lakes High School.
— One at Laconia High School.
— Three at Lakes Region Community College.
— One at New Hampton Community School.
— Two at New Hampton School.
— One at Sanbornton Central School.
— Two at Tilton School.
— Three at Winnisquam Regional High School in Tilton.
In Grafton County, Plymouth State University has one active case and 40 recovered cases.
Also in Plymouth, the Mount Prospect Academy has one active case and 40 recovered cases. The academy offers an academic and residential program for 85 male students ranging from 11 to 21 years who have emotional problems and learning disorders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.