LACONIA — Police Wednesday were looking for a woman who held up another woman in the parking lot of Vista Foods Tuesday evening.
According to police, a woman reported that while she was sitting in her car around 7:25 p.m. another woman got into the car, punched the occupant in the face, stole undisclosed personal items and the keys for the vehicle.
The suspect then fled on foot up South Main Street toward downtown police said.
Police were continuing to follow leads Wednesday afternoon, but had made no arrest, according to police Sgt. Bob Cameron.
The victim was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital for treatment of facial injuries.
Police said they are looking for a white woman in her late 20s or early 30s, medium build, with brown hair, a lip ring, wearing a black knit cap, black sweatshirt, and possibly a backpack.
Police said they believe that customers at the supermarket, Dunkin Donuts across the street and travelers on South Main Street could be potential witnesses to what happened.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Laconia Police Department at 603-524-5252, or can remain anonymous by calling the Laconia Crime Line at 603-527-1717.
– Michael Mortensen
