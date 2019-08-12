LACONIA — A local transient was sentenced to a year in the House of Correction after pleading guilty to a drug charge.
Michelle Gagne, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Thursday to a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Judge James D. O‘Neill III sentenced Gagne to 12 months in the House of Correction. The judge also ordered that Gagne complete a comprehensive, multiphase treatment program — CORE — for inmates with substance abuse problems. He also levied a $620 fine which was suspended on condition of two years' good behavior.
Gagne was arrested in January in the parking lot outside the emergency room at Lakes Region General Hospital after police were called and an officer noticed drugs and needles next to Gagne who was inside a motor vehicle, according to a police affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.