BELMONT — Local, state, and federal law enforcement officials raided a home suspected of being used for illegal drug activity on Thursday and arrested an occupant.
Bridgett Ann Kimball, 38, of 9 Durrell Mountain Road, was arrested on a warrent for a previous sale of methamphetamine, according to Belmont police. She was released on bail pending a appearance in Belknap County Superior Court to answer the felony drug sales charge.
The raid occurred early Thursday morning while neighbors were still asleep. Armed with a search warrant officers surround the house and demanded to be let in. The raid was the result of a lengthy criminal investigation, said Belmont Police Capt. Rich Mann.
Officers spent the better part of Thursday morning collecting evidence removed from the home under the provision of the search warrant, Mann said.
“The Belmont Police Department is committed to taking an aggressive stance against the issue of illegal drug sales in and around our community. We are very active in sharing information with our law enforcement partners to ensure maximum effort is put forth to address this problem,” Mann said.
He asked that anyone who might have information about drug sales in Belmont to call the Police Department at 603-267-8350 or the statewide toll-free tip line at 1-800-NAB-DOPE.
