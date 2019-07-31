LACONIA — Police Wednesday were looking for whoever broke into the Kwik Stop gas station and convenience store at 1355 Union Ave. early in the morning and made off with some items.
Laconia police were alerted by an alarm at 5:32 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived they found the glass in the front door of the business had been smashed.
The police dog was brought to the scene on the chance that whoever committed the crime had fled on foot and was nearby. The dog subsequently found two men in the nearby woods just over the city line in Gilford.
Neither of the men was arrested in connection with the break-in, although one was arrested by Gilford police on an unrelated charge, Laconia Police Sgt. Bob Cameron said.
"That track (that the K9 was following) led to a campsite in the woods where there had been a number of people," Police Chief Matt Canfield said. "The track was really not solid enough to say that (these people) were in the store."
Cameron said it appeared that “some merchandise” had been taken from the store, but there was no indication that any money had been stolen.
Canfield said detectives hope that once the store's owner is able to provide them with video surveillance that might provide some leads that could lead to arrests.
Laconia police asked that anyone who may have information about this incident to call the department at 603-524-5252.
– Michael Mortensen
