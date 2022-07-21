LACONIA — A woman was robbed as she was walking downtown in the predawn hours Thursday, police report.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said the woman was accosted just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of the post office when a man came up behind her and demanded her purse.
The woman described the assailant as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wearing a green hoodie and red face covering. He alluded to being armed, saying: “Don’t make me kill you,” the chief said the woman told police. He said the woman thought she saw a weapon, but could not tell if it was a gun or a knife.
The man grabbed the two purses the woman was carrying, one of which contained her identification and cellphone, Canfield said.
The woman, age 39, also told police that during the incident there was a man standing across the street in front of St. Joseph Church, who she described as being 6 feet tall and wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering.
Canfield said that a passing motorist confirmed what the woman told police.
The police K9 was brought to the scene and followed a track for a distance on Messer Street before it lost the scent.
The chief said the investigation is continuing, and police are asking for the public’s help, particularly if there is any security surveillance video that might help identify the robber.
Canfield urges anyone with information about the incident to call Laconia Police at 603-524-5252, the Laconia Crimeline at 603-527-1717, or submit a tip through the department's app. Messages to Crimeline and through the app can be anonymous.
