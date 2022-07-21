LACONIA — A woman was robbed as she was walking downtown in the predawn hours Thursday, police report.

Police Chief Matt Canfield said the woman was accosted just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of the post office when a man came up behind her and demanded her purse.

