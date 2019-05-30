CONCORD — A Laconia man has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for opioid trafficking, the third local person to be sentenced in connection with the scheme.
Robert Saint John, 32, of Laconia, was sentenced Wednesday to 46 months in prison for fentanyl trafficking, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray reported.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on May 31 of last year, Saint John and two other men pooled their money to buy drugs. They drove together from Belmont to Lawrence, Massachusetts. Once in Lawrence, they met with their drug supplier, purchased a quantity of fentanyl, and began to drive back to New Hampshire. On the highway, near Derry, New Hampshire, State Police conducted a traffic stop and seized a package containing approximately 111 grams (3.9 ounces) of fentanyl.
Saint John pleaded guilty to the charge on March 29, 2018.
Earlier this month, two Belmont residents were sentenced in connection with the scheme.
Louis Gardner, 41, was sentenced to 160 months in prison for participating in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, illegally possessing firearms, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Heidi Langevin, 44, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for participating in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy. Langevin sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to an individual who was cooperating with the FBI on two occasions at different New Hampshire locations. In addition, Langevin arranged for several men to purchase fentanyl from a supplier in Lawrence.
The case was investigated by the FBI, the New Hampshire State Police, and the Laconia Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Krasinski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.