Criminal mediation

Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun illustration

Mediation to resolve criminal cases is becoming increasingly common in state courts.

Ten years ago, a less adversarial way to settle cases began when settlement conferences were held in Hillsborough Superior Court in a pilot program. The procedure then spread to the superior courts in other counties. When the COVID pandemic all but shut down courts for several weeks in 2020, posing the risk of the courts developing huge backlogs of cases, criminal mediation was implemented in order to break the logjam.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.