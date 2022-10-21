The board that oversees the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department is asking a judge to authorize a special voters meeting to approve funds to pay for water service to the department’s stations and hydrants.

The commissioners of the Tilton-Northfield Fire District are hoping to get the voters to approve a contract with the Tilton-Northfield Water District in order to settle a dispute that at one point last year led to the Water District temporarily shutting off some of the fire department’s water services.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.