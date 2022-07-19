A Pittsfield man has been indicted for committing an armed robbery in Barnstead.
Justin Thomas, 21, of Main Street, in Pittsfield, was indicted on a charge of armed robbery, and second charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Thomas is accused of robbing the Bosco Bell convenience store on the evening of June 10, when he allegedly held the clerk at gunpoint before fleeing with cash.
Police arrested him a week later.
Armed robbery is a Class A felony which is potentially punishable by 15 years in prison.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
Thomas was among a number of people who were indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
Others indicted were:
Ashley R. Huckins, 34, of Lakewood Drive, in Belmont, was indicted for theft in excess of $1,500. According to the indictment, Huckins stole $3,472 in lottery tickets from the Circle K store in Laconia where she was working last November.
Glenn Bates, 61, of Indian Head Lane, in Gilmanton was indicted on three counts of assaulting a police officer. According to the indictment, Bates kicked Gilmanton Police Officer Michael Dahmke, and bit Belmont Officer Josh Landry on the arm and leg as the officers were attempting to detain him. Bates also allegedly spat in Landry’s face.
Danielle Carrier, 46, of Breckenridge Way, in Laconia, was indicted for criminal threatening with a deadly weapon — a kitchen knife.
Christopher Despres, 28, of Middle Route, in Belmont, was indicted on two counts of aggravated DWI, and a charge of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a traffic accident on March 18 in Belmont in which two other people were seriously injured, according to the indictment.
Anthony Haislip, 43, of Winter Haven, Florida, was indicted on charges of domestic violence second-degree assault, and witness tampering. According to the indictment, Haislip strangled his former intimate partner and then six days later told her to lie about what she had previously told police.
Geoffrey Hamel, 45, of Route 153, in Middleton, was indicted for burglary. According to the indictment Hamel broke into a residence in Alton in February with the intention of stealing items from the dwelling.
Kyle A. Harris, 25, of Strafford Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of aggravated DWI, and a felony level charge of driving after his license had been revoked or suspended. According to the indictment, Harris was legally intoxicated when he was involved in a collision in Belmont in November 2020 in which he suffered a serious spinal cord injury. He had been convicted of DWI once before, in 2015.
James Lawrence, 45, no fixed address, was indicted for being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon — a push dagger.
Donald Lemelin, 54, of Blake Hill Road, in New Hampton, was indicted for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Ryan Letarte, 41, of Goebel Street, in Berlin, was indicted for witness tampering.
Dana Main, 35, of Main Street, in Alton, was indicted for burglary. According to the indictment, he broke into an apartment in the same building where he was living in April with the intention of committing a theft.
Michael Mooneyhan, 38, of Frontage Road, in Kingston, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Ryan Mountain, 36, of Shackford Corner Road, in Barnstead, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Timothy E. Peavey, 62, of Pine Street, in Laconia, was indicted on three counts of driving after having been certified an habitual offender. According to the indictments, Peavey was stopped and cited three times within a five-day period last October.
Alexander Pope, 55, of Marston Road, in Holderness, was indicted for presenting a fraudulent check in excess of $1,500 at a bank.
Thomas Ryder, 69, of Blueberry Lane, in Laconia, was indicted for presenting a forged check at a bank.
Luke Starr, 19, of Elm Street, in Derry, was indicted for receiving a stolen automobile.
Natasha Vuletich, 32, of Beech Street, in Newport, was indicted for presenting a forged check at a bank.
