LACONIA — Police are urging the public to take more care to lock their vehicles after a spate of car break-ins over the weekend.
Nine vehicles were reported broken into, most sometime overnight Saturday in the South End, Police Chief Matt Canfield reported.
In a majority of the cases the cars were unlocked. Items were taken from many of the vehicles. Some of the stolen items were later found in Union Cemetery, the chief said.
With the warmer weather, there are more people out and about later at night, he said, explaining the increase in crimes of opportunity.
“Unlocked cars are easy targets,” he said.
Canfield said there is no way to know if the break-ins are connected in any way to the torching of a vehicle early Sunday morning on Fair Street.
