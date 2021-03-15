LACONIA — Authorities are investigating what they consider a very small but suspicious fire at the Lakeport Post Office sometime over the weekend.
“It’s definitely suspicious,” Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said Monday, who added that the case is now being handled by the Laconia Police Department.
Beattie said a patron walked into the outer lobby of the branch post office at the corner of Clinton and Mechanic streets around 8 a.m. and discovered burned paper on the floor. The patron then went outside and flagged down a passing police cruiser. The officer called the Fire Department.
The post office is located a short block away from busy Lakeport Square.
Beattie said there was no damage to the lobby’s interior. The fire was located in the area of the building where the post office boxes are located. He was unable to give an estimate on when the fire might have occurred.
The outer lobby is open every day 6 a.m.to 6 p.m., according to Steve Doherty, a communication specialist for the U.S. Postal Service. The door is equipped with a timelock which automatically locks and unlocks the door at the appropriate time.
The post office was closed to the public for about two hours which investigators were on the scene, he said.
Doherty said postal authorities are not considering the fire arson. But Beattie said it does not appear the fire started accidentally.
“It’s considered suspicious until we learn otherwise,” he said.
Police Matt Canfield said it appeared that someone lit some paper which then smouldered for a bit before going out.
“I don’t know as I would call it a fire,” he said.
The chief said detectives are not analyzing videos from surveillance cameras in the area.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call either the Laconia Fire Department or the Police Department.
