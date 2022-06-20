SANBORNTON — Police handled 33 service calls for the week ending last Saturday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in 14 drivers being given written warnings. One traffic accident were investigated.
Officers assisted at one fire/medical call, and were dispatched to assist another department on two occasions.
Police responded to deal with two reported neighborhood disputes, and one domestic disturbance.
