SANBORNTON — Police handled 27 service calls during the week ending last Saturday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in five drivers receiving written warnings. Three traffic accidents were investigated.
Police investigated a report of conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
A report of criminal mischief was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass.
A report of fraud was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment.
An officer responded to provide assistance to another department on one occasion.
Officers responded to one domestic disturbance call, and two reports of a neighborhood dispute.
