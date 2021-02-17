SANBORNTON — Police handled 23 calls for service for the week ending Feb. 13.
One person was arrested.
Jeremiah Brewer, 36, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made traffic stops which resulted in five drivers receiving written warnings.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigated a report of harassment.
Officers performed one house check, assisted at two fire/medical calls, and investigated a report of a suspicious incident or vehicle.
Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.
