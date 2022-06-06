SANBORNTON — Police handled 29 calls during the week ending May 28.
There were no arrests.
Police made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in four drivers being given written warnings. One traffic accident was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud.
Officers responded to provide needed assistance at two medical/fire calls.
A report of a neighborhood dispute was investigated.
Police performed two house checks and looked into the well-being of two residents.
Officers responded to reports of four domestic disturbance calls.
