GILFORD — Route 11 across from Ellacoya State Park was closed in both directions for several hours early Sunday morning as Gilford Police Department responded to a call for a motorcycle into the woods.
The first officer to arrive on the scene at about 1:30 a.m. found two motorcycles in the woods and both operators, one male and one female, injured. Gilford Fire Department arrived to transport both drivers, sending one to Concord Hospital — Laconia and one to Concord Hospital.
