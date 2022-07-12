BELMONT — Police are reaching out to the public in their effort to locate a vehicle which struck and killed a dog.
In a notice posted on the department’s Facebook page Monday, police say that by using social media they hope to identify the owner or driver of a dark-colored SUV, an image of which was captured on a dash cam video, sent to police by a private citizen.
An image included in the post shows the suspect vehicle traveling past the Village Image beauty salon at 134 Main St., in Belmont Village on June 28 at about 3:30 p.m.
“The vehicle is seen later in the video striking a dog which later succumbed to its injuries,” the post reads.
Police Capt. Stephen Akerstrom said the department decided to put out the word on social media after its internal investigation produced no leads.
Any member of the public who might have any information about this incident is asked to contact Master Patrol Officer Joel Pickowicz at JPickowicz@Belmontnh.org or 603-267-8350.
— Michael Mortensen
