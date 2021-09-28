LACONIA — Police were appealing to the public Tuesday for any information about a potentially fatal assault that occurred on Pleasant Street Monday night.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said the man suffered life-threatening head injuries and was clinging to life.
Police were alerted to the attack at about 9:30 p.m. by a woman walking her dog on Pleasant Street and discovered the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of the Christian Science Church at 136 Pleasant St.
He said that police have canvassed the area but so far had no information on why the attack occurred or who the assailant might be.
The chief urged anyone with any information to either call Laconia Police dispatch at 603-524-5252, the Laconia Police Crimeline at 603-524-1700, or submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.