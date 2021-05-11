LACONIA — Police closed roads in the vicinity of Country Club Road, including a portion of the Laconia Bypass, while they searched for a man considered to be armed and dangerous. After a four-plus hour search, police did not find the man, though they say they found the place he seemed to be camping.
The focus of the search, Peter DiBiaso, is wanted for criminal threatening after he allegedly approached his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend twice over the weekend, shotgun in hand. He remains at large.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday that information provided to the department, as well as a "ping" of DiBiaso's cell phone, led them to suspect that DiBiaso was living in the woods off Country Club Road, in the vicinity of Perkins Road. The search included the Belknap Regional Special Operations Group on the ground as well as State Police helicopters.
In a text sent to a reporter at around 6:15 p.m., Canfield said, "We are just clearing and did not locate him despite some evidence that indicated he was there."
Earlier in the day, while the search was ongoing, Canfield said, "He is an armed suspect that we are looking for. If they see someone matching that description, we would appreciate a phone call."
DiBiaso is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 56 years old, weighs 150 pounds and has green eyes and strawberry-blonde hair. He may be operating a brown 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with New Hampshire plates 4768076.
He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows where he is should not approach him. Instead they should call Laconia Police at 603-524-5252 or leave an anonymous report at tip411.
