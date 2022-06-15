LACONIA — Rumors of a man attempting to lure girls into a van near Laconia High School last week are snowballing on social media, prompting police on Wednesday to announce they are aware of the reports and asking anyone with first-hand information to notify the department.
Police Matt Canfield said that police were first notified on Friday that a couple of students had gone to high school Principal Jim McCollum to tell him there was a rumor on the messaging app Snapchat saying a man in a white van, possibly with "Breezeline" written on the side, had tried to lure young females into the vehicle.
Canfield said no one had yet called the department to say that they had been approached, or that they know personally of anyone who had been approached.
Attempts to reach someone at Breezeline corporate headquarters were unsuccessful.
The chief said he hesitated at first to make any announcement. But because the rumor has been mushrooming on Snapchat and other social media platforms he felt he needed to say something, both to let the public know the police are aware of what is being said online, as well as to issue a plea to anyone who has been approached but has not reported it to do so.
“We are looking to talk to anyone who might have been a victim,” Canfield said.
