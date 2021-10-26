LACONIA — Former New England Patriots player Patrick Chung was in a Massachusetts courtroom Tuesday to answer charges of assault and battery on a family or household member and destruction of property, opening up the possibility that he could also end up in a New Hampshire courtroom facing a 2019 charge.
During his arraignment in Quincy District Court, the mother of one of the football player's children said Chung struck her three times and vandalized her phone, and she defended herself, Boston television station WCVB reported.
In 2019, Chung faced a felony charge of drug possession after cocaine was allegedly found in his Meredith home. The charges were dismissed early last year on several conditions related to his conduct.
Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said Tuesday it was too soon to say whether he would refile charges against Chung.
“At this point, it is too early to make a determination as to what, if anything, will happen with regard to the charges that were previously filed relating to Mr. Chung here in New Hampshire,” Livernois said in a statement. “At this point (the charges against Chung) are merely allegations. So we will need to get more information before a decision can be made.”
“Speaking generally,” Livernois continued, “if it were determined that he had committed a new crime in Massachusetts we could choose to re-file the charge that had previously been dismissed, and proceed forward on that allegation. But no decision has been made in that regard at this time.”
The charges against Chung were dismissed under what is known as a conditional nol prosse, which means they are dismissed, but only if a defendant abides by certain requirements.
In Chung’s case the charge of cocaine possession was dropped with the requirements that he remain on good behavior for two years; that he not commit any felony or misdemeanor crimes, or major motor vehicle offenses; that he submit to periodic drug testing, and that he perform 40 hours of community service.
