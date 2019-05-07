LACONIA — A local man is being held at the Belknap County Jail after being charged with seriously injuring another man in a brawl.
Justin Travis, 24, of Lafayette St., in Laconia, was arrested on a felony rioting charge, stemming from a brawl Friday evening at Memorial Park in Laconia,
Shawn J. Travis, 19, also of Lafayette Street, and Stephen R. Travis, 44, of Shaker Road, in Northfield, are also facing rioting charges in connection with the incident.
It could not be immediately confirmed whether the three men are related.
Justin Travis was ordered held in preventative detention in the Belknap County Jail, following an arraignment Monday in Belknap Superior Court. The other two were released on personal recognizance bail and will be appearing in Belknap Superior Court at a future date, according to Assistant Belknap County Attorney Keith Cormier.
According to a police affidavit, Justin Travis struck the victim — a man — with metal knuckles and his fists during the melee. All three took part in the assault, and at one point were beating on him while he was on the ground, the affidavit states.
The affidavit does not state what the apparent motive for the alleged attack was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.