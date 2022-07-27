SANBORNTON — A person died as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 93 late Wednesday morning, State Police reported.
State troopers responded to a crash in the southbound lane of I-93 “that resulted in a single fatality,” a Department of Safety spokesperson said.
The accident occurred at about 11 a.m. approximately three miles north of Exit 22 in Sanbornton.
Sanbornton Deputy Fire Chief Scott Tyler said one person “was struck by a vehicle [which] ended up being a fatality.”
Tyler said five fire/EMS vehicles, including two ambulances, were sent to the accident site. Two other people were transported from the scene, he said.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed to traffic between Exit 22 and Exit 23 in New Hampton, Tyler said.
One lane was reopened at about 1 p.m., and the other lane about one hour later, according to the state Department of Transportation Twitter feed.
Further details of the accident were not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.