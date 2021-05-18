FRANKLIN — Police arrested one man and were looking for another todayin connection with a gunfight that left a third person wounded by shotgun pellets.
Police Chief David Goldstein identified the man arrested as Rayshawn Marquis Hubbard, 22, who lives on Kendall Street, and is accused of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, a Class B felony.
Goldstein said police got a call about 5 p.m. Monday about a conflict that began outside a home near the intersection of Pleasant and Oak streets and then moved to Pine Street, where a shooting took place.
“There’s an individual hit in the back portion of the body with what appears to be shotgun projectiles,” Goldstein said. “He went to Concord Hospital last night with a non-life-threatening injury.
“The suspect we are looking for may have had the shotgun.”
The chief said details of the shooting are still being pieced together. Investigators searched a car and were interviewing people. They’ve also obtained a couple of videos that could be helpful, Goldstein said.
“If anybody from the public has information about this or videos, we are asking for their help,” he said. “Police have been using shoe leather, pounding the pavement and finding out what’s what.
“We’re not sure of all the facts and circumstances and not sure what precipitated the whole thing to begin with.”
He urged residents to exercise caution and report anything that seems troubling or out of the ordinary.
“I would love to be able to say it’s over and done with and everything is safe and secure right now, but we’re asking the public to be cognizant of their surroundings.”
