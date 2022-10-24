A New York City man is facing felony identity theft charges after he allegedly used a fake identification in an effort to get access to a bank account belonging to someone from New Jersey.

James M. Dearinger, 57, of Bronx, New York, is facing two complaints of identity theft after he went to the TD Bank branch at 1402 Lakeshore Road (Route 11) in Gilford last Thursday and attempted to obtain a debit card and a bank statement for an account belonging to a Princeton, New Jersey, man.

