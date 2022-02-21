LACONIA — An accident which forced the closing of a section of Union Avenue in Lakeport for several hours last Thursday was triggered when one of drivers suffered a medical incident.
Police Chief Matt Canfield said the driver of a sport utility vehicle was traveling toward Lakeport Square, suffered a sudden medical episode while driving past Heath’s Ace Hardware and collided with the rear of a pickup truck traveling in the same direction.
The collision propelled the SUV into the hardware store parking lot and catapulted the pickup truck down the busy street. The truck’s driver lost control, went off the street in front of D’Angelo’s sandwich shop, hit a utility pole head-on, breaking it off, and then plowed through some landscape shrubbery and plunged down an embankment into the parking lot.
Canfield said the stricken driver was treated at Concord Hospital-Laconia and then released. The driver of the pickup was uninjured, he said.
Union Avenue was closed between Clark Avenue and Stark Street for about six hours while utility crews installed a new pole and attached the wires.
