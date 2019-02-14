LACONIA — An area man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to possession of several stolen items.
Eric Russo, 38, who, according to court records, lists addresses in Laconia and Franklin, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Monday to a charge of receiving stolen property.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Russo to two to five years in state prison, and ordered him to have no contact with the victim.
According to court records, when police arrested Russo he was found in possession of a wedding band, a diamond ring and various electronic devices.
