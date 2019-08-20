LACONIA — A Belmont man has been indicted on multiple charges of sexually assaulting a minor.
Dennis B. Peters, 59, of Jamestown Road, in Belmont, was indicted on three counts of engaging in a pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault, against a boy.
Peters was among a number of people indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a determination that there is sufficient evidence of an alleged crime to warrant a trial.
According to the indictments, Peters engaged in various sexual activities with the boy between September 2004 and Oct. 22, 2017, during which time the alleged victim was 12 to 15 years old.
Others indicted include:
• Allan Fish, 23, of Summer Street, in Laconia, indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and a charge of conspiracy to commit burglary.
According to the indictments, Fish, along with two other people, drove to a Meredith residence last September, where Fish and one of the alleged co-conspirators went into the residence and stole two rifles.
• Natausha L. Deroche, 25, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault, two counts of domestic violence simple assault, and a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
• Micah Donovan, 34, of Granite Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault. The indictment alleges Donovan strangled a woman in June.
• Michael Durgin, 39, of Park Street, in Pittsfield, was indicted of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
• Jessica Graham, 27, of Hoyt Lane, in Hillsboro, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
• Allison Grimm, 24, of Weirs Boulevard, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief which resulted in a loss exceeding $1,500.
• Melinda Hanks, 55, of Plantation Road, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon — a semi-automatic pistol.
• Christine Hebert, 52, of Orton Lane, in Moultonborough, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
• Troy Holmes, 26, of Livingston Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. The indictment alleges Holmes drove a motorcycle toward a 43-year-old man, “only narrowly missing him.”
• Sean R. Ipock-Gauthier, 20, of Martinson Lane, in Allenstown, was indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
• Andrew Lagace, 27, of Sleeper Hill Road, in Gilford, was indicted on a charge of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault.
• Scott Lane, 38, of Elm Street, in Center Ossipee, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault, and a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
• Gregory Lawrence, 36, of Threshing Mill Road, in Sanbornton, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence reckless conduct.
• Kevin Marazoff, 39, of Salisbury Road, in Franklin, was arrested on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
• Jackson McFarlin, 24, of Washington Street, in Penacook, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property, two counts of burglary, and three counts of criminal mischief. According to the indictments, all of the incidents are alleged to have occurred on March 11 in Tilton.
• Alicia McLean, 31, of True Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, and a charge of forgery.
• Dylan W. Miles, 25, of Winnisquam Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on three counts of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon — two rifles and a double-barrelled shotgun.
• Brett Miller, 24, of Parade Road, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, aggravated DWI involving a collision resulting in serious injury, driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and criminal threatening involving a deadly weapon. According to the reckless conduct indictment, Miller allegedly fired several rounds from a handgun “out the window of a moving vehicle, while driving past a busy restaurant” in Laconia this past May.
• Paul Noyes, 25, no fixed address, was indicted on two counts of theft by unauthorized taking.
• Lee E. Piper, 29, of Seavey Road, in Belmont, was indicted on two counts of failing to inform authorities of changes in his sexual offender registration information. The indictments state Piper failed to notify authorities within five days of his change of address, and change of employment.
Joseph A. Prescott, 36, of Reservoir Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Cody Rojek, 29, of Meredith Lane, in Barnstead, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Madeline Smith, 21, of North Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of aggravated DWI.
Melannie L. Sweeney, 34, of Mount Major Highway, in Alton, was indicted on a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. The indictment alleges Sweeney threatened two Laconia police officers with a pocket knife.
Cassandre Torrence, 34, of Ledgemere Estate Road, in Moultonborough, was indicted on a charge of identity fraud. The indictment alleges Torrence posed as another person when she called a pharmacy to get an early refill for her prescription for the pain medication Lyrica.
• Heriberto Virella, 40, of Tilton Hill Road, in Pittsfield, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
• Carl W. Wescott, 61, of Liberty Avenue, in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — a 2018 automobile.
