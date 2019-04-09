LACONIA — A third person charged in connection with a break-in at the Laconia Antique Center last year has pleaded guilty to the charges.
Chad Brooks, 21, of Elm Street in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Monday to a charge of burglary.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Brooks to one year in the House of Correction with all but 60 days suspended. Brooks received credit for the 51 days he had spent in confinement prior to the plea-and-sentencing hearing.
Brooks had been confined at the Belknap County Corrections facility since Feb. 22, when O’Neill ordered Brooks held in lieu of $1,000 cash bail after he failed to appear in court for scheduled plea-and-sentencing hearings last October and November.
The two other people charged in connection with the break-in — Joshua Burnham and Shawn Tierney — pleaded guilty last year to a reduced misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass and received suspended 12-month sentences.
In addition to the 60-day sentence, O’Neill ordered Brooks to pay $3,131.60 in restitution to the Laconia Antique Center to cover the cost to repair the damage the trio did when they broke into the store through a skylight last April.
In addition, the judge ordered Brooks be placed on probation for two years and that he perform 50 hours of community service and provide the court with proof of that community service within two months.
