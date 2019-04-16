LACONIA — A local man is facing multiple felony charges for shoplifting merchandise from the Laconia and Tilton Walmarts, including a television and a trampoline, and then returning some of the items to the store for a refund.
Robert J. Gebo Jr., 45, of McGrath Street, in Laconia, was indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury on four counts of theft by unauthorized taking and five counts of theft by deception.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of a crime exists to warrant bringing a defendant to trial.
The shoplifting allegedly occurred between last Nov. 23 and Jan. 8.
According to the theft by deception indictments, Gebo would use old receipts to return merchandise “that he had selected from the store that same day and had not previously paid for.”
The indictments also state that Gebo has two prior felony theft convictions — in November 2009 and January 2017.
Gebo is among more than two dozen people who were indicted by the grand jury on a variety of charges.
The others indicted were:
Michael Curran, 51, of Oak Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault. The indictment accuses Curran of sexually assaulting a girl who was 13 to 14 years old, sometime between September 2008 and June 2009.
Curran was also indicted on count of felonious sexual assault, which alleges the same behavior. In addition he was indicted on two counts of misdemeanor sexual assault, alleging he inappropriately touched the alleged victim.
Noel Boyd, 56, of Endicott Street North (Route 3), in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Gregory Brock, 32, of Thain Road, in Hopkinton, was indicted on charges of robbery and theft by unauthorized taking. The indictments allege Brock struck an employee at the Tilton Walmart who confronted Brock “as he was exiting the store (with) two video game controllers in his shopping cart which he had not paid for.”
Robert Charter, 30, no fixed address, was indicted for robbery. The indictment alleges Charter fought with a bystander “in an effort to (keep) a purse he had stolen from a car, parked in Tilton, moments before.”
Timothy Cullen, 38, of Drake Avenue, in Gilmanton, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.
Shawn J. Day, 30, of Bowman Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Joshua J. Deboer, 34, of Old Follette Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Kaleb Dion, 19, of Charles Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of criminal mischief, for allegedly causing more than $1,500 in damage to another person’s automobile, by striking it with a variation of a skateboard.
Stephanie Engel, 32, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Cynthia Evans, 55, of Centenary Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking
Nathaniel Gilleland, 34, of Shady Lane, in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of forgery, for allegedly presenting a check without the authorization of the account holder.
Hinhanska Haney, 32, of Court Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
Kelly Jarvi, 50, of Church Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking, for allegedly embezzling $5,029 from a business where she worked.
Otto Keller, 35, of Sheridan Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of a combination of controlled drugs, which resulted in a collision in which he received a broken arm bone.
Travis Magoon, 35, of Weirs Road (Route 11B), in Gilford, was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon — a pistol – and driving a vehicle without the required alcohol ignition interlock device.
Nathaniel Moore, 30, of Brown Hill Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of burglary.
Matthew Newborn, 19, of Spring Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of simple assault on a corrections officer.
Paul Noyes, 24, of Central Street, in Suncook, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property, and theft by unauthorized taking.
Travis Oak, 37, of McGrath Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of second-degree assault.
Kendra L. Peters, 41, of Matthews Court, in Laconia, was indicted on four counts of forgery. According to the indictments, Peters presented four checks at the Laconia Walmart without the authorization of the account holder.
Philip Pergola, 45, of Endicott Street North (Route 3), in Laconia, was indicted on charges of burglary, witness tampering and falsifying physical evidence.
Joseph A. Prescott, 36, of Reservoir Road, in Meredith, was indicted on charges of receiving stolen property, and two counts of theft by deception.
Angelo Santiago, 27, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Concord, was indicted on two counts of issuing bad checks.
David Sullivan, 28, of Loudon Road, in Concord, was indicted on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.
Kevin Sullivan, 24, of Donna Drive, in Suncook, was indicted on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon — a rifle.
April Watters, 42, of Estates Circle, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.
Azure Wilcox, 30, of Cedar Street, in Tilton, was indicted on charges of domestic violence first-degree assault, and domestic violence second-degree assault.
Paul Zuzgo, 22, of North Berwick Maine, was indicted on a charge of indecent exposure. According to the indictment, Zuzgo allegedly texted a photograph of his genitals to a 12-year-old in Alton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.