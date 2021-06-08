LACONIA — A Laconia man has been indicted on multiple charges of drug trafficking in Laconia,
Norman Smith, 45, was indicted on five counts of sale of fentanyl.
The charges are among a number of drug-related indictments issued by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather it is a finding by a grand jury that enough evidence of an alleged crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
The indictments state the sales of fentanyl occurred between Feb. 17 and Feb. 25.
Smith was allegedly selling the drugs out of his apartment at 11C Jewett St., Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said at the time of Smith’s arrest on March 8.
Smith was arrested as police executed a search warrant and arrest warrant at his apartment. Canfield said Smith had been under surveillance by Laconia detectives since January. During that time police used an undercover informant who was able to make five controlled drug purchases between Feb. 17 and Feb. 25, according to affidavits filed to show probable cause for Smith’s arrest.
Since his arrest, Smith has been held in preventive detention in the Belknap County Jail.
Others indicted are:
Eric Lombardi, 33, of Notre Dame Avenue, in Manchester, was indicted on five counts of possession of controlled drugs (subsequent offense). Two indictments charge Lombardi with possession of fentanyl. In addition he is also charged with possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and the prescription narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine.
Kristen Alexander-Gray, 45, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine. She was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
Ryan Barden, 29, no fixed address, was indicted on one charge each of possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and buprenorphine.
Russell Bare, 41, of Whittier Highway, in Center Harbor, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Patricia Boyle, 52, of Crescent Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Kevin Brouillard, 45, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted for assault by a prisoner, for allegedly spitting at a corrections officer at the Belknap County Jail.
Adrian Carleton, 41, of Bald Hill Road, in Conway, was indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine. He was also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of DWI.
John A. Cathcart, 56, of Tilton Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Patricia Clark, 65, of Johnson Street, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Jennifer Confrancisco, 30, of Messer Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher Drown, 44, no fixed address, was indicted for sale of methamphetamine.
Frederick Estes, 25, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine. He was also indicted for interfering with a public fire alarm.
Nicole A. Hollins, 34, of Corliss Hill Road, in Meredith, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of the prescription sedative alprazolam.
Patrick McDonald, 28, of Union Avenue, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl (subsequent offense), and for driving after having been certified an habitual offender.
Janelle D. Moulton, 33, of Union Road, in Belmont, was indicted for possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
Zachary Naples, 34, of Harding Street, in Dover, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, and possession of suboxone, a medication used to treat opiate addiction.
Steven Ridgeway, 46, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Roseberry, 22, of Daniel Webster Highway, in Meredith, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Taylor Roy, 29, of Granite Street, in Manchester, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Christopher Sweet, 29, of Route 175, in Thornton, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine (subsequent offense).
Tirar Tortorello, 52, of Stark Street, in Belmont, was indicted for conspiracy to sell methamphetamine (subsequent offense). The indictment alleges Tortorello and one or more others agreed to provide methamphetamine to someone in Tilton who was a confidential source working with law enforcement.
Danielle Vintila, 32, of Fairview Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl with intent to sell.
Tyler Wardner, 22, of Summer Street, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Jeffrey Wyatt, 22, of Dewey Street, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of sale of fentanyl. He was also indicted on charges of possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and buprenorphine.
