BELMONT — A man is facing felony charges after he allegedly struck a Belmont officer and state trooper as he fled a traffic stop.
Joshua Hunter, 26, no fixed address, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of second-degree assault, two counts of reckless conduct, a charge of resisting arrest, and one of conduct after an accident (leaving the scene). He was ordered held without bail in the Belknap County Jail following an arraignment in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.
Seven area law enforcement agencies were involved at various times in the effort to locate Hunter and take him into custody.
The events which led up to Hunter’s arrest began at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when police stopped a vehicle on Plummer Hill Road near Route 106,
The Belmont officer was attempting to arrest the driver who then began to flee in his vehicle, the Belmont Police Department reported in a statement released to the media on Wednesday.
The officer was subsequently dragged by the vehicle and received non-life threatening injuries. The officer was taken to Concord Hospital-Laconia for treatment and was later released.
Belmont police did not release the officer’s name.
A state trooper, who was assisting at the scene, received minor injuries when struck by the fleeing vehicle. The trooper was not taken to the hospital.
The vehicle was then involved in a chase which ended in Gilmanton when the vehicle crashed and the driver fled the scene in the area of Stage Road.
K9 units and officers from Gilmanton, Alton, State Police, Belmont, Gilford, Belknap County and Barnstead worked together on scene.
Gilmanton police took Hunter into custody at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.
