LACONIA — A Maine man was fined and lost his license for several months after pleading guilty to a reduced DWI charge in Belknap Superior Court.
James L. Gentile Jr., 48, of Fryeburg, Maine, pleaded guilty to DWI, and was fined $620 by Judge Tina Nadeau, who also ordered Gentile’s driver’s license be revoked for nine months.
Gentile had been facing a more serious charge of aggravated DWI. Court records state he was legally intoxicated when he was seriously injured in an accident.
