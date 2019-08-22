LACONIA — Police responded to 234 service calls between noon Aug. 16 and noon Wednesday, Aug. 22.
Three people were arrested.
Samantha T. Hicks, 24, of Keasor Court, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Daniel W. Sorrell, 41, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
John Frodyma, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, and breach of bail conditions.
A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, and domestic violence obstruction of the report of a crime or injury.
A 15-year-old juvenile was taken into protective custody.
Officers conducted 54 motor vehicle stops, and investigated a traffic accident on Endicott Street North.
Officers responded to three mental health emergencies.
Police investigated reports of thefts on Grove Street, Dewey Street, Avery Street, Rolling Lane, the downtown parking garage, on North Main Street, and at Wingate Village apartments on Blueberry Lane.
Reports of shoplifting at Walmart, CVS pharmacy, and the Circle K were investigated.
Evidence of possible drug violations behind a Union Avenue building, behind City Hall, and on Main Street were investigated.
Officers responded to 12 disturbances, including two classified as domestic disturbances.
