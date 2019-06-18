LACONIA — Laconia police handled 240 service calls between noon last Friday and noon Monday.
Five people were arrested.
Ashley R. Huckins, 31, of Turkey Drive, in Belmont, was arrested on a bench warrant.
Ashley N. Richardson, 18, of Provencal Road, in Laconia, was arrested for DWI.
Michael P. Mailloux, 40, of Smyth Road, in Hooksett, was arrested for disobeying an officer.
Kristen L. Alexander-Gray, 43, of Highland Street, in Laconia, was arrested on three bench warrants.
Christopher A. Ladnay, 34, of Parade Road, in Meredith, was arrested on a bench warrant.
A 10-year-old juvenile was arrested for reckless conduct.
Three calls dealt with juvenile matters.
Police investigated a report of an assault on Overland Street.
Reports of thefts at Faro Italian Grill, and 1848 Inn & Motor Resort were investigated.
Police investigated the reports of motor vehicle thefts on Lakeside Avenue and Endicott Street North.
Two reported incidents of shoplifting at Walmart were investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment at the Road House Dirty Girls Tent in Weirs Beach.
Reports of criminal threatening on Washington Street, Grove Street, and Endicott Street East were investigated.
Officers responded to 15 disturbance calls, including three calls that were classified as domestic disturbances.
